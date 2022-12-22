J2 Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.15. 17,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,250. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.69. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

