J2 Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,612 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 62,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

