J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 90,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.34. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,196. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.