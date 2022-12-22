J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $400,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. NRG Energy makes up 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NRG stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 24,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

