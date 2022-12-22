Janette Kendall Buys 18,433 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Janette Kendall acquired 18,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.81 ($13,422.69).
Tabcorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About Tabcorp
Featured Stories
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.