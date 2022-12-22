Jeff Green Sells 39,700 Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 39,700 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$24,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,382.44.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

TSE PMT opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$45.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.95.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

