Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 6.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $238,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 102.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 159,695 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,465,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,504. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

