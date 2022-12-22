Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

EQT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. EQT has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

