Jentner Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jentner Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.