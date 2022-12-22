Jentner Corp Sells 4,672 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Jentner Corp decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after buying an additional 743,728 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after buying an additional 728,928 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,988,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,753,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,379,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

