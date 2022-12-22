Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Stock Price Up 1%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.29 and last traded at 0.29. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 30,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.29.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.28.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

