Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $26.58 million and $68,201.81 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014293 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041594 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227581 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01628994 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,817.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.