JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,272 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VTI opened at $194.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.