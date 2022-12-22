JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 46,042 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

