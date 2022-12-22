JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 659 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

DMXF stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.