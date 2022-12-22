JOE (JOE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. JOE has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

