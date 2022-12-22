John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $278,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 725.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,567 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

