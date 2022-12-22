John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 309.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 436,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

