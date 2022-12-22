John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $105,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

