John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.