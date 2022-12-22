Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.21. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 293,844 shares changing hands.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters.

