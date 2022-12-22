JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Up 0.2%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.40. Approximately 17,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,506% from the average daily volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

Institutional Trading of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

