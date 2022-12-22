JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.