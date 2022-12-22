JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

