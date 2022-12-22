KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $72,971.64 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of KBR

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

