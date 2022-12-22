Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.17.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $106.74 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 37.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.