Keep Network (KEEP) 1-Day Volume Tops $543,696.52

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $66.01 million and $543,696.52 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $881.39 or 0.05307898 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00494682 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.03 or 0.29310173 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
