Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,079 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 273.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 108.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 821,512 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 736,816 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

