Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises approximately 1.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 69,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

