Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $120.01. 18,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,900. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

