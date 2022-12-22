Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

