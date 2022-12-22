Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kindred Group from SEK 113 to SEK 120 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Kindred Group Price Performance

Kindred Group stock remained flat at $10.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. Kindred Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Kindred Group Company Profile

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

