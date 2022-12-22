Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0105 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Klabin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLBAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

