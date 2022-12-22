KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $53.09 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, KOK has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $762,713.06 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10778678 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $786,736.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

