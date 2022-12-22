Komodo (KMD) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Komodo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $25.28 million and $1.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00237245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,261,084 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.