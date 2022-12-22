Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.20 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.78) to €3.20 ($3.40) in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.20 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

