KonPay One Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $1.16 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

