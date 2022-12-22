Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Trading Down 6.5%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 3,711,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,802,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1. The stock has a market cap of £22.71 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

