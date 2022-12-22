Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.73

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 1762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
Several research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
The company has a market cap of $989.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
