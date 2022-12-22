Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.73

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 1762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $989.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 72.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,098,000 after buying an additional 1,374,250 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,439 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 527,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 311,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after buying an additional 286,525 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.