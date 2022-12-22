KPCB XV Associates LLC Reduces Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

KPCB XV Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,532 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics makes up about 43.5% of KPCB XV Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KPCB XV Associates LLC owned 2.19% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $15,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares during the period. Column Group LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,278,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period.

RAPT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,277. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $40.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $243,990. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

