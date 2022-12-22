Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 23384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

Kropz Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £36.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.86.

About Kropz

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

