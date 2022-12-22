L Lynn Smull Sells 17,676 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GEVO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 13,031.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

