LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.77 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

