LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

