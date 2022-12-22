LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.