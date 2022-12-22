LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

