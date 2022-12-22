LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 20,178 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

