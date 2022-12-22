Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

