Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
