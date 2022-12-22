Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 2,535 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 522,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

