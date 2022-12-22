Lantz Financial LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.93% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 207,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 371,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 371,026 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

Shares of TEQI stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

